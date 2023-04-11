820 BDG hosts Ranger Assessment Preparation Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Nellis Air Force Base gathered at the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing headquarters for a week-long course to obtain baseline data for where their proficiency lies and in which areas of the Ranger Assessment they need to improve, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)