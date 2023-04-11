Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    820 BDG hosts Ranger Assessment Preparation Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Nellis Air Force Base gathered at the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing headquarters for a week-long course to obtain baseline data for where their proficiency lies and in which areas of the Ranger Assessment they need to improve, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879857
    VIRIN: 221104-F-FJ317-001
    Filename: DOD_109578411
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820 BDG hosts Ranger Assessment Preparation Course, by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ranger
    820 BDG
    93 AGOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT