    820 BDG airborne operations training mission

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820 BDG conduct an airborne operation training mission, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2023. U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879854
    VIRIN: 230214-F-FJ317-001
    Filename: DOD_109578400
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820 BDG airborne operations training mission, by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

