    U.S. Army Reserve 115th Birthday

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.07.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, commanding general of 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, 143d ESC, wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 115th birthday. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 10:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879829
    VIRIN: 230407-A-KP878-979
    Filename: DOD_109578182
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve 115th Birthday, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    happy birthday
    Army Reserve
    143d ESC
    Army Reserve birthday
    USAR birthday
    Birthday shout-out

