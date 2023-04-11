AFN: Refugee to Soldier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army SSgt Kwa Win, a patrol and supply specialist at Torii Station, talks about his journey from refugee to U.S. Army Soldier, April 11, 2023, Okinawa, Japan. Originally from Myanmar, Win and his family had to flee the country when he was a child and moved to a refugee camp in Thailand, due to persecution. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Kelly Meyer)