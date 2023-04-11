AFN: Refugee to Soldier

U.S. Army SSgt Kwa Win, a patrol and supply specialist at Torii Station, talks about his journey from refugee to U.S. Army Soldier, April 11, 2023, Okinawa, Japan. Originally from Myanmar, Win and his family had to flee the country when he was a child and moved to a refugee camp in Thailand, due to persecution. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Kelly Meyer)
