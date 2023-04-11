Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refugee to Soldier (clean)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army SSgt Kwa Win, a patrol and supply specialist at Torii Station, talks about his journey from refugee to U.S. Army Soldier, April 11, 2023, Okinawa, Japan. Originally from Myanmar, Win and his family had to flee the country when he was a child and moved to a refugee camp in Thailand, due to persecution. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Kelly Meyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 02:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879793
    VIRIN: 230411-N-DG088-119
    Filename: DOD_109577865
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Refugee
    Thailand
    Torii Station
    Myanmar
    Burma
    AAPI

