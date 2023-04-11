U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks arrive for Southern Strike 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, assigned to the 176th Alaska Air National Guard Wing, arrive in support of Southern Strike at Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 13, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)