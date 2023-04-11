Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force personnel, equipment and supplies arrive for Southern Strike 2023

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen arrive in support of Southern Strike 2023 at Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 13, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

