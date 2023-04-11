U.S. Air Force Airmen arrive in support of Southern Strike 2023 at Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 13, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879772
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-XT642-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109577347
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force personnel, equipment and supplies arrive for Southern Strike 2023, by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
