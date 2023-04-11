Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022: The KC-46's "Year of Firsts"

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This video contains images and footage of the KC-46A Pegasus and the unique missions, operations, and "firsts for the aircraft" that were conducted through the 22d Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 17:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879752
    VIRIN: 230415-F-GC264-250
    Filename: DOD_109576927
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022: The KC-46's "Year of Firsts", by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell AFB
    Cope North
    KC-46A
    Firsts
    KC-46
    AMP-3

