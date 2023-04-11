This video contains images and footage of the KC-46A Pegasus and the unique missions, operations, and "firsts for the aircraft" that were conducted through the 22d Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 17:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879752
|VIRIN:
|230415-F-GC264-250
|Filename:
|DOD_109576927
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022: The KC-46's "Year of Firsts", by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT