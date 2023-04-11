WTI 2-23: AST-3 Non-combatant Evacuation Operations Exercise

U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) during Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-23, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 14, 2023. WTI, hosted by MAWTS-1, is a seven-week course providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a NEO as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)
|04.14.2023
|04.15.2023 16:26
|B-Roll
|879749
|230414-M-BY673-1001
|DOD_109576822
|00:06:05
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|0
|0
