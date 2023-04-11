Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 2-23: AST-3 Non-combatant Evacuation Operations Exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) during Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-23, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 14, 2023. WTI, hosted by MAWTS-1, is a seven-week course providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a NEO as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879749
    VIRIN: 230414-M-BY673-1001
    Filename: DOD_109576822
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-23: AST-3 Non-combatant Evacuation Operations Exercise, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    1st MarDiv
    MAWTS-1
    NEO
    AST-3
    WTI 2-23

