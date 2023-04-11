Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Air Force Base pays tribute to the installation’s 82nd birthday April 16, 2021. MacDill is home to the 6th and 927th Air Refueling Wings. Operating the KC-135, the 6th and 927th ARWs are able to provide core aerial refueling capabilities for the Air Force and have excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances the Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879698
    VIRIN: 230414-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_109575610
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air Mobility Command
    Happy Birthday
    MacDill Air Force Base
    airpower
    U.S. Air Force
    Birthday song

