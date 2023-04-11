MacDill Air Force Base pays tribute to the installation’s 82nd birthday April 16, 2021. MacDill is home to the 6th and 927th Air Refueling Wings. Operating the KC-135, the 6th and 927th ARWs are able to provide core aerial refueling capabilities for the Air Force and have excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances the Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879698
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109575610
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Birthday MacDill, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT