Visitors can now get your passes to Fort Sill online. Simply go to https://pass.aie.army.mil/ and fill out the information. Once approved, the pass will be linked to your driver's license to be scanned at the gates.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879681
|VIRIN:
|180924-N-UB927-520
|Filename:
|DOD_109575250
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Visitors can get passes online, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT