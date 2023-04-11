Visitors can get passes online

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Visitors can now get your passes to Fort Sill online. Simply go to https://pass.aie.army.mil/ and fill out the information. Once approved, the pass will be linked to your driver's license to be scanned at the gates.

