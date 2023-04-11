1-78 FA Instructor B-Roll Package
Instructors of 1-78th Field Artillery keep their skills sharp when they don't have students to train.
428th Field Artillery BDE, Fort Sill, OK
04/14/2023
B-Roll Package
00:02:09:34
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879625
|VIRIN:
|230405-D-NU467-501
|Filename:
|DOD_109574702
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-ROLL: 1-78 FA Instructor B-Roll Package, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT