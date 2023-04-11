Italian and American soldiers swap rations (mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Warm pizza in a packet? And a toothbrush for every meal. US and Italian paratroopers swap rations.

Synopsis

Every army in NATO has its own field ration. While perhaps not the height of culinary expression, these rations give soldiers the calories they need to power through a hard day in the field. From Ally to Ally, their contents differ in small, interesting ways.



Watch a US and Italian paratrooper swap their ration packs while on exercise in Italy. From warm pizza in a packet to ravioli in a can and toothbrushes, these soldiers may be from different continents but they find common ground in condiments.



Filmed during joint airborne operations, about 800 paratroopers from the US Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Italian Army’s 4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment and the German Army’s 26th Airborne Regiment performed several jumps over a drop zone in northern Italy.

Transcript

TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



So I have a present for you.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Okay, I’m excited.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



I have an Italian ration kit to exchange if you want.



GRAPHIC: Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Oh, I'd love to.

I also have something for you as well.

It's our pizza slice cheese version of the MRE for the American.



GRAPHIC: Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Oh, perfect.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



So there you go. Let’s see.



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



RATIONS SWAP



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—





GRAPHIC: US SINGLE MEAL



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

So here we have pizza slice cheese.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Oh, it will be interesting.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



So with American MREs,

we have a kind of a water-based system

to heat them up.





Yes, it comes with

handy instructions here.



What you’re going to do

is we’re going to take our water, and it doesn't have to be hot.



So we're going to go in here and we're going to fill it up to the black lines on the bottom. But the water reacts with the heater inside.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



I typically wait about three minutes for it to heat up.

But we can honestly, this one,

it's kind of exploding.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



I'm quite surprised.

I have another conception of pizza.



GRAPHIC: PIZZA SLICE



Okay.



It's like a toast. Okay.

We try.



Okay.

We can survive with this.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



You can survive with it.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Instead of pizza I prefer to call it like toast.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Like toast? Yep.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Good.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

INTERVIEWER



Another bite, no?



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



No thank you, I appreciate it.



Okay, here we have a cracker.



GRAPHIC: PEANUT BUTTER & CRACKERS



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Oh, chunky peanut butter. I like a lot.



I spread like that.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



How universal is it that everybody loves the peanut butter and crackers.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Good. I like



Oh, this is spicy.



GRAPHIC: JALAPENO CASHEWS



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Yeah, that's the jalapeno cashews I think.

They're pretty good.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



After that I need a lot of water.



Some sauce.

I drink like this?



GRAPHIC: APPLE SAUCE



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Yeah, you just peel open

the top and then you can just...



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Oh, it’s like a jam.



For breakfast, it could be good.



Thank you very much.



Here is the 24-hour combat ration.

I will show you, there are three boxes.

One is for breakfast, one is for lunch

and the last one is for supper.



GRAPHIC: ITALIAN 24HR RATION



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Perfect. Okay, let's see what’s in here.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Here we have the breakfast

and then you can open like this.

And there are a lot of accessories inside



For brushing teeth.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Oh, my gosh. Okay.

it comes with three toothbrushes

and a teeny tiny toothpaste.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Napkin with some disposable spoon.

You have something to sanitise the water.

You have salt.

Instant coffee.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Oh, nice.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



You have a milk condensate.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Oh, wow, okay.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Chocolate.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Oh, my gosh. There’s a lot.





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



Something for your teeth to clean.



And here is, we have

a little stuff to use it to make the other cans

that are inside the other box hot, warm, hot.



For lunch, here we have

these cans with the typical ravioli

‘al ragù’ [with Bolognese sauce].

That is the Italian main dish, in general.

And of course, to eat like that,

cold, is not good.

But if you make it warm.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Yeah.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



You can put it like that.



GRAPHIC: RAVIOLI WITH BOLOGNESE SAUCE





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



It's actually pretty good.





It tastes, I don't know if

you ever had minestrone soup?



But the sauce kind of tastes like that.

And then...I don't know.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



If you like the lunch more than the dinner

then you can change.

For example, here.

Soup.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Oh nice.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



With beans and pasta.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



That sounds actually really good.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



And then we have chicken.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



The chicken in jelly?



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



And another bar.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



Okay, let's do the chicken in jelly.



GRAPHIC: CHICKEN IN JELLY



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



It's not bad. It's just...

it's like a weird consistency, a weird texture especially in jelly. But it’s not that bad.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



This is Macedonia [fruit salad], the mix of fruit.





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Lt Mika Andrews, 173rd Airborne Brigade, US Army



I'll try it out.



GRAPHIC: FRUIT SALAD



It kind of throws me back to when I go to school, when I used to go to school or high school and my mom would pack me lunches and she either give me like the apple sauces



or the little plastic cups with all the fruits in them.



But I really like the fruit cup.



I really like the fact that it comes with the candies and the toothbrush and toothpaste.



That's pretty cool. I really enjoyed it.



I like how much stuff you got with it.



I think in terms of how easy it is to carry around probably like a five,



but just like overall experience,

I'd say about seven or eight too.



I really liked the ravioli. I didn't like the chicken and the meat in the jelly.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Fabio,

4th Alpini Paratroopers Regiment, Italian Army



I understand.



Eight. Eight because in general when you go out

there, it’s quite good to not have so many

things to carry. Exactly.



At the end you don’t need to survive with this for a lot of years but just for a short period.



So I think it's quite good.



Thank you.



END



Music

Surreptitious Behaviour by Frank Sarkissian

Awkward moment instrumental by Davoli

Molto Bene instrumental by Durst

Two peas in a pod instrumental by Sarkissian



