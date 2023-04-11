Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Sexual harassment and sexual assault are inconsistent with Army Values and will not be tolerated. One assault is one too many. We must foster a climate of trust that respects and protects our Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members.

    (Video by Capt. Bradley Truong, Wiesbaden Army Dental Clinic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 06:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879584
    VIRIN: 230404-A-YV790-784
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109574224
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sexual assault
    army medicine
    health of the force
    medical readiness command europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT