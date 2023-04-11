U.S. Army Sgt. Bertrand Ngampa, a civil affairs specialist assigned to the east Africa civil affairs team, leads a regular English Discussion Group for local Djiboutians in American Corner, Djibouti, Mar. 3, 2023. The mission of the EDG is to provide Djiboutians a chance to learn English and American culture.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 07:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879583
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-EI268-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109574223
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Civil Affairs soldier leads regular English Discussion Group for Djiboutians, by SSgt Joseph Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
