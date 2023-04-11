Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Affairs soldier leads regular English Discussion Group for Djiboutians

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    03.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bertrand Ngampa, a civil affairs specialist assigned to the east Africa civil affairs team, leads a regular English Discussion Group for local Djiboutians in American Corner, Djibouti, Mar. 3, 2023. The mission of the EDG is to provide Djiboutians a chance to learn English and American culture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 07:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879583
    VIRIN: 230303-F-EI268-9001
    Filename: DOD_109574223
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs soldier leads regular English Discussion Group for Djiboutians, by SSgt Joseph Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    English
    CA
    Civil Affairs
    EDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT