KMEP 23-2 Close-Quarters Training

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines execute close-quarters training during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-2 (KMEP) at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 29, 2023. KMEP is a series of continuous-combined training exercises designed to enhance the ROK-U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula, and strengthen combined military capabilities and interoperability. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis)
|04.14.2023
|04.14.2023 01:45
|B-Roll
|879564
|230414-M-HI909-947
|DOD_109573990
|00:01:50
|KR
|1
|1
