    KMEP 23-2 Close-Quarters Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines execute close-quarters training during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-2 (KMEP) at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 29, 2023. KMEP is a series of continuous-combined training exercises designed to enhance the ROK-U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula, and strengthen combined military capabilities and interoperability. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879564
    VIRIN: 230414-M-HI909-947
    Filename: DOD_109573990
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Marines
    V3/6
    3MD
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    KMEP 23-2

