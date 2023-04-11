Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a memorial ceremony to honor the lives of the nine Soldiers killed in the March 29, 2023, helicopter accident.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 17:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 879535
    Filename: DOD_109573472
    Length: 00:49:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work,  101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Ceremony , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    9Eagles

