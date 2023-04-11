 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Ceremony

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a memorial ceremony to honor the lives of the nine Soldiers killed in the March 29, 2023, helicopter accident.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 17:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|879535
|Filename:
|DOD_109573472
|Length:
|00:49:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
