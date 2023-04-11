Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space CAMP

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    An official branch of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Space Commercially Augmented Mission Platform (Space CAMP) is a Department of Defense software factory that provides research and discovery, custom product design, Agile software development training and technology services that transform space operations

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879532
    VIRIN: 230413-F-CM244-169
    Filename: DOD_109573409
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Space
    AFRL
    RV
    Software Factory

