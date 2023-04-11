In this video produced by the 13th Coast Guard District External Affairs Office, imagery is shown from the 79th and 80th Douglas A. Munro Memorial ceremonies in tribute to the U.S. Coast Guard's lone recipient of the Medal of Honor at the Laurel Hill Memorial Cemetery in Cle Alum, Washington. Munro died Sept. 27, 1942, after placing his Higgins boat as a shield for 500 Marines beleaguered by enemy gunfire on the beaches of Point Cruz, Guadalcanal. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879517
|VIRIN:
|230413-G-LB304-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109573103
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|CLE ELUM, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sentinel: Signalman 1st Class Douglas A. Munro, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT