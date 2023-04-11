Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sentinel: Signalman 1st Class Douglas A. Munro

    CLE ELUM, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    In this video produced by the 13th Coast Guard District External Affairs Office, imagery is shown from the 79th and 80th Douglas A. Munro Memorial ceremonies in tribute to the U.S. Coast Guard's lone recipient of the Medal of Honor at the Laurel Hill Memorial Cemetery in Cle Alum, Washington. Munro died Sept. 27, 1942, after placing his Higgins boat as a shield for 500 Marines beleaguered by enemy gunfire on the beaches of Point Cruz, Guadalcanal. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879517
    VIRIN: 230413-G-LB304-1001
    Filename: DOD_109573103
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CLE ELUM, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sentinel: Signalman 1st Class Douglas A. Munro, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    D13
    Medal of Honor
    WWII
    Douglas Munro

