Soldiers of 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a missing man rehearsal flight on April 12, 2023 at Clarksville, Tenn. The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a memorial ceremony on April 13, 2023 to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, who lost their lives during a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Robert Faison, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879506
|VIRIN:
|230412-A-WG490-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109572867
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Formation Flight, by Robert Faison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
