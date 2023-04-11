Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Formation Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Robert Faison 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers of 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a missing man rehearsal flight on April 12, 2023 at Clarksville, Tenn. The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a memorial ceremony on April 13, 2023 to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, who lost their lives during a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Robert Faison, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879506
    VIRIN: 230412-A-WG490-1001
    Filename: DOD_109572867
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial Formation Flight, by Robert Faison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    9Eagles
    Combat Aviation Bridage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT