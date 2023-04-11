Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bonneville Dam Spillway Passage

    OR, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    B-roll package including images from Bonneville Lock & Dam. Footage includes the spillway, images of the Bradford Island Visitors Center and the Fish viewing window. Also includes interviews from Doug Baus, Fisheries Biologist and Julie Ammann, Chief of Reservoir Control Center for the Columbia River Basin.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879502
    VIRIN: 230411-A-XB412-415
    Filename: DOD_109572718
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bonneville Dam Spillway Passage, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    dam
    salmon
    juvenile
    bonneville
    fish passage

