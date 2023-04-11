Bonneville Dam Spillway Passage

B-roll package including images from Bonneville Lock & Dam. Footage includes the spillway, images of the Bradford Island Visitors Center and the Fish viewing window. Also includes interviews from Doug Baus, Fisheries Biologist and Julie Ammann, Chief of Reservoir Control Center for the Columbia River Basin.
Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 14:12
Location:
|OR, US
