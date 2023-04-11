Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CATM instructors train military and local police

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors train Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling security forces personnel and local police to operate multiple firearms on March 8, 2023, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. CATM instructors support the Air Force and partner agencies by qualifying mission-ready defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879492
    VIRIN: 230308-F-HL483-001
    Filename: DOD_109572479
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATM instructors train military and local police, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    qualification
    firearms
    CATM
    air force
    security forces
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT