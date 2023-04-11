U.S. Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors train Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling security forces personnel and local police to operate multiple firearms on March 8, 2023, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. CATM instructors support the Air Force and partner agencies by qualifying mission-ready defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879492
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-HL483-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109572479
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CATM instructors train military and local police, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
