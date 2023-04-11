Sheppard AFB trains 65,000 Airmen a year as pilots, maintainers, civil engineers, logisticians, and nuclear operators. Our job is to provide the Air Force with its true strategic advantage... Airmen. That's why we say combat capability starts here.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879480
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109572215
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sheppard Air Force Base: Combat Capability Starts Here, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
