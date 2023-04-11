Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Air Force Base: Combat Capability Starts Here

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard AFB trains 65,000 Airmen a year as pilots, maintainers, civil engineers, logisticians, and nuclear operators. Our job is to provide the Air Force with its true strategic advantage... Airmen. That's why we say combat capability starts here.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879480
    VIRIN: 230413-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109572215
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Pilot Training
    Recruiting
    Elephant Walk
    Technical Training

