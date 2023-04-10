Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Novosel Redesignation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    The Home of Army Aviation became Fort Novosel during a redesignation ceremony April 10, 2023 at the post’s Veterans Park.
    The post formerly known as Fort Rucker is now named in honor of CW4 Michael J. Novosel Sr., a veteran of three wars, a Medal of Honor recipient, an Army Aviation legend, a treasured citizen of the Wiregrass and an incredible man, according to Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, Fort Novosel and U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, who hosted the ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879402
    VIRIN: 230410-A-A4494-001
    Filename: DOD_109571034
    Length: 00:41:56
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Novosel Redesignation Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Aviation
    Rucker
    Novosel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT