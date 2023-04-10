Fort Novosel Redesignation Ceremony

The Home of Army Aviation became Fort Novosel during a redesignation ceremony April 10, 2023 at the post’s Veterans Park.
The post formerly known as Fort Rucker is now named in honor of CW4 Michael J. Novosel Sr., a veteran of three wars, a Medal of Honor recipient, an Army Aviation legend, a treasured citizen of the Wiregrass and an incredible man, according to Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, Fort Novosel and U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, who hosted the ceremony.
04.10.2023
|04.12.2023 16:40
|Video Productions
|879402
|230410-A-A4494-001
|DOD_109571034
|00:41:56
FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|0
|0
