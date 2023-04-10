70 Years of Selfless Service - Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

On April 7, 1953, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center opened its doors for the first time. Seven decades later, the only American Medical Center remaining overseas continues delivering high-quality, safe and compassionate patient care while playing a vital role in medical response and planning for U.S. and Coalition Forces across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
