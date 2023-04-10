Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    70 Years of Selfless Service - Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    04.12.2023

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    On April 7, 1953, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center opened its doors for the first time. Seven decades later, the only American Medical Center remaining overseas continues delivering high-quality, safe and compassionate patient care while playing a vital role in medical response and planning for U.S. and Coalition Forces across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879399
    VIRIN: 230412-A-EK666-422
    Filename: DOD_109571009
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Target_News_Europe
    News_MRCE
    LRMC70
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT