    USS Thresher remembrance ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport marked the 60th anniversary of the USS Thresher tragedy with a remembrance ceremony held April 10. The observance included a moment of silence that lasted for 129 seconds, one for every life lost aboard the Thresher.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879395
    VIRIN: 230411-N-UM044-1001
    Filename: DOD_109570967
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    60th Anniversary
    USS Thresher
    NUWC Division Newport
    SUBSAFE

