USS Thresher remembrance ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport

NUWC Division Newport marked the 60th anniversary of the USS Thresher tragedy with a remembrance ceremony held April 10. The observance included a moment of silence that lasted for 129 seconds, one for every life lost aboard the Thresher.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 15:26
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
