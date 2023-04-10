U.S. Marines attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a culminating event to earn their respective belts during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2023. MCMAP teaches Marines hand-to-hand combat techniques, and develops crucial leadership and teamwork skills through intense training and team building exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879367
|VIRIN:
|230224-M-NI401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109570656
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Program: Cultivating the Warrior Ethos, by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT