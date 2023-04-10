Marine Corps Martial Arts Program: Cultivating the Warrior Ethos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a culminating event to earn their respective belts during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2023. MCMAP teaches Marines hand-to-hand combat techniques, and develops crucial leadership and teamwork skills through intense training and team building exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)