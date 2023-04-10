Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program: Cultivating the Warrior Ethos

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a culminating event to earn their respective belts during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2023. MCMAP teaches Marines hand-to-hand combat techniques, and develops crucial leadership and teamwork skills through intense training and team building exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:59
    Location: CA, US

    Camp Pendleton
    Martial Arts
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MAI
    MCMAP

