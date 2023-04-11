DEOMI Minute Episode 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879352" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of DEOMI’s Research & Development Directorate, have been spotted lately testing some new high-tech equipment with the goal of using it to assist with the training of equal opportunity advisors or EOA’s through the use of motion capture. Richard Feagler, brings us the story.