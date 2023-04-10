AFPC | Air Force Personnel Center | Women's History Month | Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The contributions women have made throughout the years is apparent in all walks of life, and the Air Force is no exception. With the observation of Women's History Month in March we are sharing the thoughts and observations of the women who make up AFPC.



For more information and stories of how Women have contributed in making the U.S. Air Force the greatest in the world, please go to: www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Collections/Research/Womens-History/