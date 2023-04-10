Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFPC | Air Force Personnel Center | Women's History Month | Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    The contributions women have made throughout the years is apparent in all walks of life, and the Air Force is no exception. With the observation of Women's History Month in March we are sharing the thoughts and observations of the women who make up AFPC.

    For more information and stories of how Women have contributed in making the U.S. Air Force the greatest in the world, please go to: www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Collections/Research/Womens-History/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 879343
    VIRIN: 230320-O-XX948-160
    PIN: 230320
    Filename: DOD_109570456
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFPC | Air Force Personnel Center | Women's History Month | Feature, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Personnel Center
    AFPC
    JBSA Randolph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT