2023 Learning Professionals' Consortium Utility and Policy of Games for Training and Education
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 10:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|879307
|Filename:
|DOD_109570106
|Length:
|01:01:02
|Location:
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Learning Professionals' Consortium Utility and Policy of Games for Training and Education, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT