University of Maryland Global Campus president

The University of Maryland Global Campus held it's commencement ceremony for its graduates located in Tokyo at the New Sanno Hotel on Saturday, April 8th. Dr. Gregory Fowler, the 6th and current president of UMGC, sat down to talk about the impact UMGC has on not only those graduating today, but all of their overseas students.
Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 03:10
|Interviews
|879276
|230408-F-BS430-1002
|DOD_109569547
|00:04:39
Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|12
|12
