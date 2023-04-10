UMGC Commencement Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879271" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The University of Maryland Global Campus held it's commencement ceremony for its graduates located in Tokyo at the New Sanno Hotel on Saturday, April 8th. This event celebrates the accomplishments of UMGC's students receiving their degrees.



Caption Information:



Gregory Fowler PhD

University of Maryland Global Campus president