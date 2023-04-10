Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UMGC Commencement Ceremony

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    The University of Maryland Global Campus held it's commencement ceremony for its graduates located in Tokyo at the New Sanno Hotel on Saturday, April 8th. This event celebrates the accomplishments of UMGC's students receiving their degrees.

    Gregory Fowler PhD
    University of Maryland Global Campus president

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:57
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Graduation
    University of Maryland
    Commencement Ceremony
    New Sanno Hotel

