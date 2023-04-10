video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879266" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ZMHS JROTC Cadet Challenge 2023







Narration:

Nearly 40 cadets from the Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps’ Trojan Battalion tested their physical capability during a Cadet Challenge event held recently at the school.



Interview: Retired LTC Douglas Fields, Senior Army Instructor, ZMHS JROTC





Narration:

During the event, the cadets were divided into groups of four, along with Soldier volunteers who were there to explain each event and keep score. The cadets went through a variety of physical fitness challenges, including push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, the V-sit reach, a shuttle run and a one-mile run.



Interview: Cadet LTC Bryan Ponce, Commander, ZMHS JROTC



Interview: Cadet MAJ Lumena Fennessey, Executive Officer, ZMHS JROTC



Narration:

The purpose of JROTC is to instill in students the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment.



Interview: LTC (Ret.) Douglas Fields, Senior Army Instructor, ZMHS JROTC



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.