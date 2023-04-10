Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZMHS JROTC Cadet Challenge 2023

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    ZMHS JROTC Cadet Challenge 2023



    Narration:
    Nearly 40 cadets from the Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps’ Trojan Battalion tested their physical capability during a Cadet Challenge event held recently at the school.

    Interview: Retired LTC Douglas Fields, Senior Army Instructor, ZMHS JROTC


    Narration:
    During the event, the cadets were divided into groups of four, along with Soldier volunteers who were there to explain each event and keep score. The cadets went through a variety of physical fitness challenges, including push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, the V-sit reach, a shuttle run and a one-mile run.

    Interview: Cadet LTC Bryan Ponce, Commander, ZMHS JROTC

    Interview: Cadet MAJ Lumena Fennessey, Executive Officer, ZMHS JROTC

    Narration:
    The purpose of JROTC is to instill in students the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment.

    Interview: LTC (Ret.) Douglas Fields, Senior Army Instructor, ZMHS JROTC

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879266
    VIRIN: 230411-A-MS361-318
    Filename: DOD_109569356
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    JROTC
    Camp Zama
    Cadet
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    ZMHS

