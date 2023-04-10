ZMHS JROTC Cadet Challenge 2023
Nearly 40 cadets from the Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps’ Trojan Battalion tested their physical capability during a Cadet Challenge event held recently at the school.
Interview: Retired LTC Douglas Fields, Senior Army Instructor, ZMHS JROTC
During the event, the cadets were divided into groups of four, along with Soldier volunteers who were there to explain each event and keep score. The cadets went through a variety of physical fitness challenges, including push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, the V-sit reach, a shuttle run and a one-mile run.
Interview: Cadet LTC Bryan Ponce, Commander, ZMHS JROTC
Interview: Cadet MAJ Lumena Fennessey, Executive Officer, ZMHS JROTC
The purpose of JROTC is to instill in students the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment.
Interview: LTC (Ret.) Douglas Fields, Senior Army Instructor, ZMHS JROTC
