Kunsan Air Base Airmen and equipment are moved to Osan Air Base during Operation PACUP April 12, 2023. Operation PACUP is performed every 10 years to give the flight line time to under go repairs.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879265
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-HV886-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_109569336
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, AFN Kunsan For the Full: Operation PACUP, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
