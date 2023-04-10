CFAS PACT Rodeo

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted a career symposium and PACT rodeo on April 5th, 2023 on post. Sailors could attend to learn about job opportunities around the fleet. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mass Communication Specialist Isaac Esposito)
