    CFAS PACT Rodeo

    JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted a career symposium and PACT rodeo on April 5th, 2023 on post. Sailors could attend to learn about job opportunities around the fleet. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mass Communication Specialist Isaac Esposito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 00:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879263
    VIRIN: 230405-N-BD352-0001
    Filename: DOD_109569333
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    PACT Rodeo
    Career symposium

