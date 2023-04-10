Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan For The Full Teaser: "Operation Pack-Up"

    KUNSAN AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    For the Full teaser for an AFN Kunsan video on Operation "Pack-Up." The full video can be found on the AFN Kunsan DVIDSHUB page. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:02
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 879261
    VIRIN: 230412-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109569331
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR FORCE BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan For The Full Teaser: "Operation Pack-Up", by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Pacific Air Forces
    7th Air Force

