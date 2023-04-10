Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan For The Full: Operation PACUP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Kunsan Air Base Airmen and equipment are moved to Osan Air Base during Operation PACUP April 12, 2023. Operation PACUP is performed every 10 years to give the flight line time to under go repairs.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:02
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 879261
    VIRIN: 230412-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109569331
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR FORCE BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan For The Full: Operation PACUP, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT