Language, regional expertise, and culture (LREC) is foundational for multi-capable Airmen to communicate effectively across cultures and excel in cross-functional support of Agile Combat employment.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 17:24
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|879243
|VIRIN:
|230411-O-XQ105-063
|Filename:
|DOD_109568460
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LREC is an ACE Enabler Promo, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT