    LREC is an ACE Enabler Promo

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Language, regional expertise, and culture (LREC) is foundational for multi-capable Airmen to communicate effectively across cultures and excel in cross-functional support of Agile Combat employment.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 17:24
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 879243
    VIRIN: 230411-O-XQ105-063
    Filename: DOD_109568460
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: AL, US

    ACE
    LEAP
    MCA
    LREC
    AFCLC
    global fluency

