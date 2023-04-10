172nd Airlift Wing Water Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 183rd Airlift Squadron recently conducted water survival training, a requirement for our crews who deliver world-class airlift across the globe. In the event that an aircrew is adrift at sea, they are expected to be able to survive for days or (in very few cases) even weeks in a raft before they are rescued. That's why being familiar with survival equipment, as well as developing mental fortitude, is paramount to their survival. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)