Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    172nd Airlift Wing Water Survival Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 183rd Airlift Squadron recently conducted water survival training, a requirement for our crews who deliver world-class airlift across the globe. In the event that an aircrew is adrift at sea, they are expected to be able to survive for days or (in very few cases) even weeks in a raft before they are rescued. That's why being familiar with survival equipment, as well as developing mental fortitude, is paramount to their survival. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879235
    VIRIN: 230404-Z-BT678-915
    Filename: DOD_109568211
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172nd Airlift Wing Water Survival Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    C 17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Water Survival Emergeny Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT