Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard transfers 219 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defense Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell's crew interdicted an unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessel, in the vicinity of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas, April 4, 2023. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities on April 6, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879215
    VIRIN: 230404-G-KL910-1000
    Filename: DOD_109567440
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard transfers 219 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defense Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bahamas
    Haiti
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT