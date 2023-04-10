Coast Guard transfers 219 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defense Force

Coast Guard Cutter Campbell's crew interdicted an unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessel, in the vicinity of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas, April 4, 2023. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities on April 6, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879215
|VIRIN:
|230404-G-KL910-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109567440
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
