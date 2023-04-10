Wings Over Cannon Promo

Wings Over Cannon is flying over the High Plains April 22, 2023. This event is free and open to the public. Flying acts include the AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship, MC-130J Commando II aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, and U-28 Draco aircraft. The A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration team will also make an appearance, along with the Air Force Heritage Flight.
