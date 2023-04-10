Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Cannon Promo

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Wings Over Cannon is flying over the High Plains April 22, 2023. This event is free and open to the public. Flying acts include the AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship, MC-130J Commando II aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, and U-28 Draco aircraft. The A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration team will also make an appearance, along with the Air Force Heritage Flight.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 11:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879209
    VIRIN: 230411-F-ZT339-1001
    Filename: DOD_109567352
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    New Mexico
    Air Show
    Cannon Air Force Base
    Wings Over Cannon

