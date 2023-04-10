Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC 75th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, Lieutenant General John P. Healy and, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Master Sergeant Timothy C. White Jr. celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force Reserve.
    They give thanks to all Airmen and their families, and look forward to the next 75 years of transforming for the future.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879183
    VIRIN: 230411-D-KF771-501
    Filename: DOD_109566811
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFRC 75th Anniversary, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    AFRC Reserve

