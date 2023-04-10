AFRC 75th Anniversary

Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, Lieutenant General John P. Healy and, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Master Sergeant Timothy C. White Jr. celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force Reserve.
They give thanks to all Airmen and their families, and look forward to the next 75 years of transforming for the future.
