2023 Learning Professionals' Consortium Welcome and Keynote Speaker

Video with Opening Session Welcome (Maj. Gen. James R. Sears Jr., AETC Commander) and Keynote speaker (Dr. Todd Fore, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army-Civilian Personnel) for the 2023 Learning Professionals' Consortium (LPC-23)
|04.11.2023
