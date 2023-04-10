Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Learning Professionals' Consortium Welcome and Keynote Speaker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by LarisaL Langley 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Video with Opening Session Welcome (Maj. Gen. James R. Sears Jr., AETC Commander) and Keynote speaker (Dr. Todd Fore, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army-Civilian Personnel) for the 2023 Learning Professionals' Consortium (LPC-23)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 08:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 879165
    Filename: DOD_109566364
    Length: 00:48:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Learning Professionals' Consortium Welcome and Keynote Speaker, by LarisaL Langley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LPC
    James R. Sears Jr.
    Dr. Todd Fore
    2023 Learning Professionals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT