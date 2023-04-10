Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month at CNIC

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Recording of the Commander, Navy Installations Command Women's History Month observance from March 30, 2023. The guest speaker in attendance was U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879164
    VIRIN: 230330-N-VP266-054
    Filename: DOD_109566349
    Length: 00:54:40
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Women's History Month at CNIC, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNIC
    NDW
    Observance
    Women's History

