Women's History Month at CNIC

Recording of the Commander, Navy Installations Command Women's History Month observance from March 30, 2023. The guest speaker in attendance was U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879164
|VIRIN:
|230330-N-VP266-054
|Filename:
|DOD_109566349
|Length:
|00:54:40
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
