    King of Battle

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2023

    Video by Cpl. Israel Sheber 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines are tough, disciplined and combat ready forces who live up to artillery’s name as the “King of Battle”. 3/12 is the only permanently stationed artillery battalion in Okinawa, ready to respond to crisis as more than just traditional artillery Marines in pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 02:58
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    12th marines
    king of battle
    history
    artillery
    3/12
    3d MARDIV

