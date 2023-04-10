Joey Lashier, 8th Fighter Wing violence prevention integrator, and Tony Bean, 8th Fighter Wing sexual assault response coordinator, speak about their plans to bring awareness to the seriousness of sexual assault and how to help prevent it in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 22:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|879129
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565485
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Sexual Assault Prevention, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
