    AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Sexual Assault Prevention

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Joey Lashier, 8th Fighter Wing violence prevention integrator, and Tony Bean, 8th Fighter Wing sexual assault response coordinator, speak about their plans to bring awareness to the seriousness of sexual assault and how to help prevent it in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 22:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

