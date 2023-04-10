A grand opening for the USO Center on Fort Shafter

A ceremony was held to inaugurate the opening of the USO center on Fort Shafter, Oahu, Hawaii, April 6, 2023. The opening signifies a dedication of manpower to efficiently provide support to service members and their families. (U.S. Army radio spot by Sgt. Gary Singleton)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 21:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|879126
|VIRIN:
|230406-A-TX311-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565429
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
