    A grand opening for the USO Center on Fort Shafter

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    A ceremony was held to inaugurate the opening of the USO center on Fort Shafter, Oahu, Hawaii, April 6, 2023. The opening signifies a dedication of manpower to efficiently provide support to service members and their families. (U.S. Army radio spot by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 21:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 879126
    VIRIN: 230406-A-TX311-1001
    Filename: DOD_109565429
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Fort Shafter
    USO
    Grand Opening

