Navy Recruits from Division 088 show their precision as they march in preparation for their graduation on April 14, 2023 from Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. The Navy provides the technique, the Defense Logistics Agency provides the uniforms.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879106
|VIRIN:
|230404-D-LU733-031
|Filename:
|DOD_109564862
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Recruits Show Their Skill As They March Towards Graduation, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
