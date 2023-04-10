Washington, DC - Rear Admiral Dana Thomas Addresses Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention. USCG Video/Telfair Brown
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879104
|VIRIN:
|230406-G-OY189-239
|Filename:
|DOD_109564791
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
