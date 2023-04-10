U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryson Rhodes, a fire team member assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron speaks on the importance of weapon qualification at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 7, 2023. Airmen with the 169th SFS qualified for the M-18 Sig Sauer and the M-4 rifle.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 15:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879100
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-HT982-3006
|Filename:
|DOD_109564662
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman 1st Class Bryson Rhodes - 169th SFS Weapons Qualification Interview, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT